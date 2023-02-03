Foreign Minister, US Nat'l Security Advisor Reaffirm Priority on N. Korea’s Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed that the allies’ utmost priority is the complete denuclearization of North Korea.Seoul’s foreign ministry said that Park and Sullivan reiterated the shared objective during a discussion on Thursday in Washington, where the minister is visiting, as they agreed to a resolute response to North Korea's provocations while seeking to cut off Pyongyang's access to illicit funds through hacking.The allies agreed to call on the international community to fulfill UN Security Council resolutions, and to entreat them to inform countries around the world about human rights violations inside the regime.Sullivan reaffirmed Washington's support for Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy announced late last year, with the allies agreeing to further bolster their partnership to achieve regional and global liberty, peace and prosperity.In light of the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance this year, the South Korean minister proposed further developing the relationship to address challenges in the 21st century, possibly beginning with a successful visit to the U.S. by President Yoon Suk Yeol in the near future.