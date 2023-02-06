Menu Content

Pres. Office: Impeachment of Interior Minister Risks Setting Bad Precedent

Written: 2023-02-07 09:43:37Updated: 2023-02-07 13:15:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has warned that the motion submitted by three opposition parties to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min over the Itaewon crowd crush risks setting a “bad precedent.”

A key official at the top office made the remark to reporters on Monday when asked to comment on the motion, while also saying that it is inappropriate for the office to issue a position with a number of related proceedings remaining in the National Assembly.

The official said that the impeachment of a Cabinet minister is generally sought when the minister committed a serious violation of the Constitution and laws.

The official added that many experts are voicing criticism that the move to impeach the interior minister in such a manner could set a bad precedent in the constitutional history of the country.

Earlier on Monday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), along with the minor Justice Party and the Basic Income Party, submitted a motion in parliament to impeach interior minister Lee to hold him accountable for the government's mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed the lives of 159 people.
