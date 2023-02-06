DP Chief to Appear for 2nd Round of Grilling in Land Development Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he will appear on Friday for a second round of questioning by the prosecution over his alleged role in the Seongnam development scandal.DP chief spokesperson An Ho-young said on Tuesday that the party leader plans to attend the questioning at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday following the party’s Supreme Council meeting.The spokesperson expressed regret that the prosecution demanded that Lee come on a weekday, despite his responsibility for party obligations and state affairs.He then accused the government and the ruling party of neglecting their responsibility for the public’s livelihoods while intervening in the opposition's efforts.Lee, who is accused of helping private investors reap 440 billion won, or around 350 million U.S. dollars, in profits from Seongnam City's development projects while incurring losses for the city when he was mayor, was previously grilled for over 12 hours on January 28.Prosecutors also suspect that Lee facilitated the receipt of 42-point-eight billion won by his aides, including then-chief policy adviser Jeong Jin-sang, and intervened in drawing election campaign funds in return for business favors.