King Gojong's Gifts for Last Russian Tsar Set for 1st Public Display

Photo : YONHAP News

Several diplomatic gifts sent by King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty congratulating Russian Tsar Nicholas the Second on his 1896 coronation will be publicly unveiled for the first time in 127 years.According to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation on Wednesday, a special exhibit on the history of the gifts given to the last Russian tsar will be held at the Kremlin Armoury inside the Moscow Kremlin Museums from Friday.The artifacts on display will include five of the 17 gifts delivered by a delegation on behalf of King Gojong, who decamped to the Russian legation in what is now Seoul's Jung District in February 1896, a year after Japan's assassination of Empress Myeongseong.The exhibit will showcase a traditional black mother-of-pearl wooden double dresser, two pieces of artwork by the late 19th century painter, Jang Seung-eop, and two incense burners.The foundation selected the items as key artifacts that show the essence of outstanding craftsmanship and art from 19th century Joseon.