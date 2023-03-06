Parties Divided in Response to Forced Labor Compensation Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties were divided in their responses to the government’s plan on compensation for Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor on Monday.Ahead of the government's expected announcement, ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk said Seoul made the decision from a broader perspective, blaming the vicious cycle of fraying bilateral relations on the exploitation of the issue for partisan purposes in domestic politics.The PPP has emphasized the need to improve ties with Tokyo, as trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan has become more pressing amid North Korea's evolving threats.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for choosing a path toward the betrayal of historical justice, calling the plan the biggest disgrace and stain in diplomatic history.Lee also accused the government of inflicting secondary damage on the victims and going against Supreme Court rulings.The minor Justice Party also voiced its concern, criticizing the government for resolving the matter on behalf of the Japanese firms implicated in forced labor while neglecting to look after national interests.