Politics

Forced Labor Victim Rejects Plan on Compensation before Committee

Written: 2023-03-13 13:54:59Updated: 2023-03-14 09:06:09

Forced Labor Victim Rejects Plan on Compensation before Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Yang Geum-deok, a victim of Japan's wartime forced labor who has publicly rejected Seoul's compensation plan involving domestic corporate funds, expressed her opposition during a visit to the National Assembly.

Standing as a witness before the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Monday, Yang said she would never accept such money even if she had to die from starvation and that she wants to ask the president to resign.

The ruling People Power Party members sitting on the committee boycotted Monday's session, which they claimed was abruptly convened ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to Japan later this week to affect the summit.

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally opened the session to denounce the government's plan, which it claimed was devised and released without any regard for the victims' or public opinion.

The DP called on parliament to pass a resolution condemning the plan and hold to account the president or the foreign minister for undermining the separation of powers by overriding the 2018 Supreme Court rulings that ordered liable Japanese firms to compensate the victims.
