DP Chief Accuses Prosecution of Political Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung accused the prosecution of seeking political retaliation ahead of his indictment for corruption and bribery on Wednesday.At a Supreme Council meeting in the morning, Lee said he plans to do his best to tell the truth during the trial, and that he believes the truth surrounding the allegations from his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam will be unveiled.Lee claimed that the prosecution deliberately neglected to investigate the Daejang-dong land corruption scandal eight years ago despite obtaining related evidence, delaying the probe for political purposes.The DP chief also slammed the agency for "manipulating" a separate investigation into allegations that a local underwear company remitted eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province when Lee was provincial governor.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Lee on Wednesday for his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal and third-party bribery involving the city's football club.