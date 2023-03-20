DP Chair to Keep Party Leadership Despite Indictment

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung will keep his party leadership even after he was indicted for corruption charges.DP spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said that the DP held a party affairs committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon and decided to recognize the Supreme Council's interpretation that Lee's indictment was unjust political oppression.Kim said the party agreed that the indictment was obviously the prosecution's political oppression and that the party should quickly show its unity in response to the suppression.Article 80 of the DP's party charter mandates the suspension of one's membership for those indicted on corruption charges. The party revised the article last year to allow exemption from the suspension if it determines the indictment is politically motivated.Earlier on Wednesday, Lee was indicted for his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal as well as third-party bribery involving the city's football club from the time when he was mayor of the city.