Wanted Terraform Chief Arrested in Montenegro

Written: 2023-03-24 09:44:18Updated: 2023-03-24 09:59:52

Photo : YONHAP News

The fugitive chief of blockchain firm Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, has been arrested in Montenegro.

The National Police Agency said that a fingerprint comparison has confirmed the man arrested at the airport in the capital of Podgorica on Thursday was Kwon, co-founder and CEO of the Singapore-based company.

A person who was arrested along with Kwon was also confirmed to be his aide, surnamed Han.

Filip Adzic, the Montenegrin interior minister, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that local police have detained an individual believed to be one of South Korea’s most wanted fugitives, referring to Kwon.

The prosecution plans to begin discussions with Montenegrin authorities on the repatriation of Kwon, who has been the target of several investigations and was even named in an Interpol red notice after the massive collapse of his firm's cryptocurrencies.
