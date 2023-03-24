Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Arrest Warrant Sought for Broadcast Watchdog Chief

Written: 2023-03-24 18:09:21Updated: 2023-03-24 18:54:30

Arrest Warrant Sought for Broadcast Watchdog Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday requested a warrant to detain the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog in relation to an alleged manipulation of a broadcasting license renewal evaluation held in 2020 for a right-leaning cable TV channel.

The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office believes that Korea Communications Commission chairman Han Sang-hyuk was likely at least notified of the manipulation in advance, if not guilty of directly ordering the score change.

Prosecutors suspect the watchdog deliberately slashed the evaluation score of TV Chosun during its renewal review under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in 2020.

Han is also suspected of being involved in the appointment of a certain member on the review panel. 

He was summoned for questioning as a suspect on Wednesday and was grilled for 14 hours. 

Two other KCC officials and the then-head of the review panel have been arrested and indicted on related charges.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >