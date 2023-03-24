Proportion of Firstborns Hits Record 63%

Photo : KBS News

The ratio of firstborns in the country's births exceeded 60 percent for the first time last year.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, among the babies born last year, 156-thousand were firstborns, accounting for 62-point-seven percent of all births.That is the highest since the country started compiling related data in 1981, surpassing the previous record of 56-point-eight percent set in 2021.The number of firstborns increased by about eight-thousand in 2022 from a year earlier, the first increase since 2015 when it rose by three-thousand.Meanwhile, the number of secondborns dropped from 91-thousand in 2021 to 76-thousand in 2022, while the number of children who are not first- or secondborns slipped by four-thousand to 17-thousand during the period.Last year, the total number of births decreased by 12-thouand or four-point-four percent on-year.The percentage of firstborn babies has been on the rise for 12 consecutive years since 2011, while the share of secondborns has been steadily declining since 2015.