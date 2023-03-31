Ex-Pres. Chun's Grandson Apologizes to Victims of 1980 Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Chun Woo-won, grandson of the late former President Chun Doo-hwan, met with victims and families of those who perished during the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju that was brutally suppressed by President Chun.During the Friday meeting held at the May 18 Memorial Culture Center, a clearly emotional Chun knelt down and apologized to the survivors and families of the deceased for the bloody crackdown that killed more than 200 and left 1,800 others wounded.He said his grandfather was a sinner who committed a huge crime and that as a family member, he acknowledges that he was a mass murderer. He said the crackdown was a massacre and his grandfather the culprit.One victim's mother welcomed Chun and thanked him for the courage to come all the way to Gwangju.After the meeting that involved hugs and tears, Chun headed to the May 18th National Cemetery to pay his respects to the fallen victims, marking the first such visit by a member of the Chun household.The grandson is expected to remain in Gwangju for some time to continue to pay his respects and offer his apologies.