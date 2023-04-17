Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Defense Official: N. Korean Nuke Attack Will Bring US Nuke Response

Written: 2023-04-19 10:39:00Updated: 2023-04-19 13:51:32

US Defense Official: N. Korean Nuke Attack Will Bring US Nuke Response

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday that any nuclear attack by North Korea will be met with nuclear retaliation by the United States.

John Hill, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for space and missile defense, made the remarks during a hearing of a subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee of the U.S. Congress.

The assertion by Hill came in response to a lawmaker’s question about the point at which the U.S. would contain the North's nuclear threat not just with missile defense but with nuclear weapons.

Mentioning the U.S. Missile Defense Review(MDR) released last October, the official said that U.S. capabilities to impose costs on North Korea include a response with nuclear weapons, which has always been part of the deterrence posture on North Korea.

The MDR stated that the U.S. will counter North Korean missile threats through a “comprehensive missile defeat approach” complemented by direct cost imposition through nuclear and non-nuclear means.

Hill said that nuclear retaliation and strategic deterrence would also play a role in responding to an attack by the North with nuclear weapons.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >