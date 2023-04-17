Russia: Providing Arms to Ukraine Equals Involvement in Conflict

Photo : KBS News

Russia has said that the provision of arms to Ukraine by South Korea is tantamount to involvement in the conflict after President Yoon Suk Yeol hinted at the possibility of military aid.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing on Wednesday that there will continue to be attempts to draw more countries directly into this conflict.Peskov said the start of arms deliveries will indirectly mean a certain level of involvement in the war, and that unfortunately, Seoul has taken an unfriendly stance.The remarks came after President Yoon said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should the country come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, suggested that Moscow could respond by supplying advanced weaponry to North Korea.Medvedev criticized Seoul for initially insisting that it would not supply weapons to Ukraine, only to now reverse its position.Medvedev said in a post on Telegram that he wonders what South Koreans will say when they see the latest samples of Russian weapons in the hands of their closest neighbors and Russia’s partner, North Korea, before adding simply, "quid pro quo."