Yoon’s Remarks on Arms Supply for Ukraine Welcomed by US

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The United States expressed appreciation for South Korea's contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group after President Yoon Suk Yeol opened the door to the supply of arms to the war-ravaged country.Pentagon spokesperson John Supple presented the position on Wednesday in response to a written inquiry on Yoon's remarks hinting at possible military aid to Ukraine.The spokesperson stressed that the U.S. and South Korea have an ironclad alliance based on shared values, including a commitment to maintaining peace, stability and the international order based on international laws, rules, and norms.In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday ahead of a state visit to the U.S., President Yoon said South Korea could provide support to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid should the country come under a large-scale attack on civilians or suffer a massacre.Russia's presidential office responded to the remark with displeasure, saying that the start of arms deliveries will mean involvement in the conflict.