Unification Ministry Rebukes N. Korea's Criticism of Washington Declaration

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's unification ministry has lashed back at North Korea's condemnation of the South Korea-U.S. summit and the Washington Declaration, defining Pyongyang's rhetoric as "far-fetched" claims.The ministry on Saturday criticized the statement by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, released through the state-run Korea Central News Agency.In her remarks issued Saturday morning, Kim said the allies' plan to bolster nuclear deterrence will only result in more serious danger and strengthen the North's exercise of its right to self-defense.The south's Unification Ministry issued a statement noting that its hasty release, immediately on the heels of the Washington Declaration, appears to suggest the regime's anxiety and frustration over the drastic strengthening of nuclear deterrence in the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The ministry warned the North will face an even stronger and overwhelming response if it continues to follow the wrong path while the lives of its citizens will become more impoverished.Kim Yo-jong, who is in charge of inter-Korean matters, called U.S. President Joe Biden an "old man with no future" who is "too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave" and Yoon a "fool" who has put security into crisis with his incompetence.The ministry said Kim's language slandering the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. displays the North's vulgar standards, and will only be a laughing stock of the international community.