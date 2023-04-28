N. Korean Media Continues to Blast Washington Declaration

Photo : KBS News

North Korea continues to rebuke the Washington Declaration, an agreement on nuclear deterrence between South Korea and the U.S.The North's Korean Central News Agency and the ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, on Tuesday cited critical reports by Chinese and Russian media while claiming that the international community was condemning the declaration.The outlets quoted a Chinese expert as saying that the U.S. deployment of a nuclear weapon or nuclear-powered submarine to the Korean Peninsula will, in all likelihood, trigger another nuclear crisis that Washington and Seoul must bear the responsibility for.A researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences was also cited as warning the U.S. that further movement in nuclear weapons deployment, will not only bolster North Korea's nuclear development but also further aggravate U.S.-China relations.Along with the opinions from China and Russia critical of the Washington Declaration, North Korean media also claimed that the international community was expressing serious concerns over the adverse repercussions the declaration that the South Korea-U.S. summit statement will bring about.