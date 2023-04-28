Yoon: Normalization of Seoul-Tokyo Relations On Track

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that the restoration of shuttle diplomacy between the leaders of South Korea and Japan and the restoration of Seoul-Tokyo relations are back on track.Yoon made the assessment during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after their summit in Seoul earlier in the day, which follows Yoon’s visit to Japan in March.During the joint press event, Kishida also said their shuttle diplomacy will continue and that he will meet with President Yoon frequently, including at the G7 summit in Hiroshima later this month.Through those meetings, Kishida said, he will deepen his trust with Yoon and affirm the mood of strengthening Japan-Korea relations.According to the presidential office, the two leaders reached agreements on several issues during the Sunday summit, including South Korean experts being allowed to carry out on-site inspections of Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.They also agreed on strengthening security cooperation against North Korea’s provocations and coordinating supply chains, including that of semiconductors. But a senior presidential official said that South Korea’s ban on seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near the Fukushima plant, which Japan has demanded be lifted, was not included among discussed agenda items.