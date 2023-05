Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday as he marked his first anniversary in office.Yoon made the visit with Cabinet members, including finance minister Choo Kyung-ho, the leadership of the ruling People Power Party and key officials at the top office.The president laid flowers and paid a silent tribute at the cemetery.In the guestbook, Yoon wrote that together with the great people, he will make South Korea a nation of freedom and innovation that contributes responsibly to world peace and prosperity.Yoon did not hold a separate ceremony marking his first year in office.He also did not hold an anniversary news conference and instead uploaded a brief post on social media describing the past 12 months as a busy year of efforts focused on making a new nation for the people. He also vowed to work continuously with only the people in mind.