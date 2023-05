Photo : YONHAP News

Nationwide civil air raid drills involving government offices, public institutions and schools are set to resume for the first time in six years on Tuesday.During the 20-minute exercises starting at 2 p.m., public officials, teaching staff and students will practice sheltering underground upon an air raid alert, review preparatory procedures, and receive instruction on conducting CPR and gas mask usage.The last time such drills included all public institutions and schools was in 2017.During the August 2017 iteration, members of the general public also took part with a suspension of vehicle movement on the roads and evacuation to underground shelters.