IAEA: Japan's Measurements of Fukushima Water Accurate, Precise

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has endorsed the accuracy and precision of measurements by the operator of Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant of treated water to be discharged into the sea.The IAEA gave the assessment in its latest report on Wednesday after comparing analyses of identical samples by the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) and third-party laboratories, saying that there was no detection of any additional radionuclides at significant levels.The UN watchdog said that TEPCO has demonstrated a high level of accuracy in their measurements and technical competence, and its sample collection procedures follow the appropriate methodological standards required to obtain representative samples.The IAEA said the samples taken for the report were analyzed by TEPCO as well as three IAEA laboratories and third-party facilities in France, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States.The IAEA plans to release its final report before Japan proceeds with the discharge.