Photo : YONHAP News

The organizing committee for the Seoul Queer Culture Festival is seeking a new venue for the annual event after the city government disapproved the use of Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall.According to the committee on Thursday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency as well as the Namdaemun and Jongno police stations have been notified of a planned assembly on July 1.An official from the committee said the new site has yet to be decided, adding that the details will likely be announced during a press conference on Wednesday.Last month, a committee that manages access to Seoul Plaza reviewed requests to use the venue between June 30 and July 1 from the festival organizers and the Christian Television System Culture Foundation, before deciding to allow the religious group to host a youth concert.It will be the first time the Seoul Queer Culture Festival will be held at a location other than Seoul Plaza since 2015.