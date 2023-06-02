Rival Parties Wrangle over Changes to Election Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party are mulling over setting up a "two plus two" consultation body to tackle electoral reforms, as they continue to dispute over the matter.The two sides will continue discussions later this month.A special parliament committee on political reform initially held talks to launch a channel to discuss electoral reform, which may apply starting next year's general election. But as talks fell apart, a consultation body between the two main parties has likely emerged as an alternative.In the Friday meeting chaired by National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Kim called for active discussions on the issue.An official from his office later told reporters that the parties agreed to begin negotiations after sufficient deliberation and the speaker expects talks to resume in about two weeks time.Meanwhile, after the meeting, the PPP was less optimistic about producing results within two weeks while the DP, noting its eagerness, said the ruling party was passive in negotiations.