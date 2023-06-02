Yoon Hails S. Korea's UNSC Election as 'Victory of Global Diplomacy'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has hailed South Korea's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) as a "victory of global diplomacy."According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, the president on Wednesday welcomed the country's two-year assignment on the council with the assent from 180 of the 192 voting UN member states.Lee earlier said that the seat on the council will provide a very important opportunity for South Korea to realize its vision of becoming a global fulcrum that contributes to peace, freedom and prosperity of the international community.South Korea won the seat for a two-year term for the third time after previously serving from 1996 to 1997 and 2013 to 2014.The UNSC comprises 15 countries, five of which – the U.S., Britain, France, China and Russia – are permanent members that each have the right to veto any resolution or decision.The ten non-permanent members, which do not have a veto, are elected by the General Assembly in line with geographical distribution by region.