Pentagon: US Consulting with Allies to Curb N. Korea’s Provocations

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the United States is maintaining close coordination with its allies while criticizing North Korea’s move to reattempt a space rocket launch.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press briefing on Thursday that he would not speculate about uncertainties when asked about the possibility of the North’s second attempt.Noting the North’s pronouncement of a second attempt, the spokesperson said Pyongyang must be aware of the fact that U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd and many global leaders recently condemned its last launch, which is a destabilizing violation of UN Security Council resolutions.Ryder then stressed that the U.S. will continue close consultations with South Korea, Japan and other allies and partners in the region to discuss the situation and maintain cooperation to curb possible provocations.North Korea launched what it claimed to be a space launch vehicle on May 31 to place its first military spy satellite into space orbit, but the attempt ended in failure, drawing condemnation from South Korea, the U.S. and the international community.The North quickly announced that it would make another attempt to launch the satellite in the near future.