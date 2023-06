Photo : KBS News

Police said on Sunday that they have arrested 77 people during the past four months in a special crackdown on industrial technology leaks and other crimes that harm economic security.In the four-month crackdown from February 1 to May 31, the National Police Agency detected 35 cases of those crimes, 77 percent, or 27 cases, of which were technology leaks within local companies.Eight cases involved technology leaks to overseas countries, including China, a two-fold increase from a year ago.Of the 35 cases, small and medium-sized businesses with relatively weak security were victims in 29 cases, while six cases involved large companies.The police asked people to report suspected industrial technology leakage to its website or visit the police team for industrial technology protection for consultation.