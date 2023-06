Photo : YONHAP News

A new report found that Seoul has the most private art museums among cities around the world.According to the “Private Art Museum Report 2023” released by art collector research firm Larry’s List on Tuesday, there are a total of 446 privately founded contemporary art museums in the world.Germany was found to contain the largest number of such establishments, followed by the U.S. and South Korea.By city, Seoul has 17 private art museums, the most among cities worldwide, while Berlin came in second followed by Beijing, New York and Athens.The report also highlighted that 82 percent of all existing private museums were founded since 2000, with 152 established around the world within the last decade.The latest report is the second of its kind to be published since the first released in 2016.