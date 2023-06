Photo : KBS News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday.The JCS said it detected the missiles fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the launch, including the type of missile and the range.The JCS said it has strengthened monitoring and vigilance to be prepared for further provocations, adding that South Korea and the U.S. are maintaining defense readiness based on close cooperation.The last time Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile was on April 13, when it test-fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.The reclusive state also launched what it claimed to be a space launch vehicle carrying its first military spy satellite on May 31, which ended in failure.