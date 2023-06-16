Couple of Korean Descent Shot in Seattle, Pregnant Wife, Baby Dead

Photo : KBS News

A couple of Korean descent were the victims of a shooting in Seattle, Washington earlier in the week that claimed the lives of the wife and their baby.According to the local police on Thursday, the couple in their 30s were shot at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday as they waited at an intersection in their car in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle.The eight-month pregnant wife, later identified as Eina Kwon, died in the hospital after being struck in the head and chest, while her baby also died after an emergency delivery. Her husband, Sung Kwon, suffered bullet wounds to his arm.A man reportedly approached the couple's car and fired six shots without any previous interaction just a short distance away from the couple’s Japanese restaurant.After fleeing the scene on foot, the alleged shooter was apprehended by police, raising his arms and repeatedly saying, "I did it."The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as the suspect's claim that he fired the gun after seeing a firearm inside the couple's car was found to be false according to a surveillance camera footage.