Military Tracking N. Korea for Signs of 2nd Satellite Launch Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is monitoring North Korea after the regime declared that a second attempt to launch its first military spy satellite will be made as soon as possible.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said on Monday that the South Korean and U.S. intelligence communities are on the lookout for the timing of the second launch, without specifying further.The spokesperson declined to comment on the reference to the launch during a recent plenary session of the eighth Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers' Party as the "most serious failure.”Meanwhile, Seoul continues to search for additional debris from Pyongyang's Chollima-1 space launch vehicle, used to fire the satellite, which later fell into the Yellow Sea after a botched launch on May 31.This comes after the South salvaged a 12-meter-long cylinder from the western international waters late last Thursday presumed to be a part of the rocket’s second-stage.