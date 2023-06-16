Netflix Co-CEO to Visit S. Korea to Discuss Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

Co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos will visit South Korea to discuss investment plans with the Seoul government and local industry officials.Netflix Korea announced Tuesday that the chief executive will make a three-day visit from Tuesday to discuss cooperation and plans to invest in Korean content.The visit is likely a follow-up to the company's two-point-five billion dollar investment announcement unveiled during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. in April.Sarandos last visited Korea seven years ago in 2016.On Thursday, he will meet Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to discuss ways to facilitate the online over-the-top media service market and expand content cooperation between the two countries.On Wednesday, the Netflix chief will meet with film director Park Chan-wook, Korean university students as well as content creators.In particular, local Internet service providers will keenly watch whether Sarandos will comment on the disputed issue of network usage fee as they demand content companies such as Netflix to help with the rising cost from mounting user traffic.