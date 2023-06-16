Yoon Touts ‘30-Minute Commute to Seoul’ with New Daegok-Sosa Line

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to usher in an era of a 30-minute commute to Seoul as he celebrated the opening of the new Daegok-Sosa line.Yoon made the remark on Friday when he attended a ceremony in Goyang marking the opening of the new double-track subway line, which will officially begin service from Saturday.Spanning 18-point-three kilometers, the Daegok-Sosa line connects the northern Gyeonggi Province town of Goyang with the province’s southern town of Bucheon, passing through Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul along the way.According to the top office, the new line will enable western residents of the Seoul metropolitan area to reach the capital’s downtown areas in around 30 minutes after just one transfer.In his commemorative speech, Yoon said the line will significantly revitalize not only the everyday life of residents but also regional economies, with the ability to transfer to the GTX-A line upon opening next year set to bring drastic changes to the western areas of the greater capital area.The GTX-A line will link Paju in Gyeonggi Province and Dongtan Station in Hwaseong, also in Gyeonggi Province, after passing through Samsung Station in Seoul.