Written: 2023-07-06 11:08:27Updated: 2023-07-06 14:37:37

Yoon Taps Fmr. Culture Minister Yu In-chon as Culture, Sports Adviser

Photo : YONHAP News

Former culture minister Yu In-chon was unveiled as a special presidential adviser on culture and sports as President Yoon Suk Yeol made a number of new appointments.

In a press release on Thursday, the top office announced the appointment of Yu, an actor who previously served as the minister of culture, sports and tourism during the Lee Myung-bak administration.

President Yoon also promoted Cho Hong-sun, the head of the investigation bureau at the Fair Trade Commission(FTC), to vice chairperson of the agency.

Ko Kwang-Hyo, the deputy minister of tax and customs at the finance ministry, was named the chief of the Korea Customs Service.

Kim Yoon-sang, in charge of financial management at the finance ministry, was tapped to head the Public Procurement Service, and Lee Hyoung-il, deputy finance minister, will take charge of Statistics Korea.
