Face Registration to Open for Incheon Airport’s ‘SmartPass’ App

Written: 2023-07-10 10:03:28Updated: 2023-07-10 12:07:07

Photo : YONHAP News

Passengers at Incheon International Airport will soon be able to breeze through departure procedures without presenting passports or boarding passes thanks to an app.

In preparation for the launch of the “smart pass service” at the end of July, the Incheon International Airport Corporation said it will allow travelers to register their faces and passport information from Monday using the “ICN SmartPass” app.

The mobile app is available for download from Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

This facial recognition system will streamline the departure procedures as travelers will not be required to present passports or boarding passes in the departure hall or at the gate.

However, passengers will have to continue to present passports for departure screening by the justice ministry.

According to the International Air Transport Association, the time required for check-in and boarding is reduced by ten percent and 40 percent, respectively, for passengers completing departure procedures with biometric data.
