Photo : YONHAP News

The World Scout Jamboree has kicked off its 12-day run in South Korea.The 25th Jamboree began in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province on Tuesday, bringing together some 43-thousand-300 teenagers from 158 countries.The event, which is regarded to be the cultural Olympics for teens, is the world's largest youth camp held every four years, offering a venue for adolescents from around the world to learn about and experience each other’s cultures and build friendships.The 25th World Scout Jamboree is the second to be hosted by South Korea since the 17th edition was held in Goseong, Gangwon Province, in 1991, making Korea the sixth country in the world to host the event more than once.The organizer prepared various programs in which participants can experience Korean food and culture and engage in survival programs.