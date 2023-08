Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Uzbekistan held talks on Tuesday and agreed to upgrade bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industries.According to Seoul’s defense ministry, minister Lee Jong-sup met with his Uzbekistani counterpart Bakhodir Kurbanov in the capital of Tashkent.The ministry said in a press release that the two sides discussed high-level personnel exchanges, bilateral cooperation in information and communications technology, cyber security, joint training and the arms industry.In the talks, Lee reportedly asked for Kurbanov’s support of Seoul’s North Korea policy and invited him to the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue and the Seoul International Aerospace Defense Exhibition both set for October.Minister Kurbanov thanked Lee for the invitation, while expressing his support of Seoul’s North Korea policy.