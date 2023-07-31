Nationwide Civil Defense Drill to Resume after 6 Years

A civil defense drill will be conducted later this month for the first time in six years amid the South Korea-U.S. Ulchi military exercise.According to the interior ministry on Wednesday, a 20-minute anti-air raid drill to prepare the populace for enemy air strikes will take place at 2 p.m. on August 23 nationwide, save for 13 areas designated as special disaster zones following the recent torrential rains.When the mock sirens go off, movement will be restricted for 15 minutes and people must evacuate to nearby underground shelters, while roads will be blocked to clear the way for emergency and military vehicles.In a bid to minimize public inconvenience, hospitals, subways, trains, airplanes and vessels will operate normally.KBS Radio 1 will provide the live training broadcast as well as emergency instructions.