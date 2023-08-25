4 S. Korean Lawmakers to Attend Rally in Fukushima against Radioactive Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Four South Korean lawmakers will attend a rally in Japan to protest the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.Reps. Woo Won-shik and Yang Yiwonyoung of the main opposition Democratic Party, Rep. Kang Eun-mi of the minor Justice Party and independent lawmaker Yang Jung-suk are set to attend the protest rally set for 1 p.m. in Iwaki City in the Fukushima Prefecture.Departing to Japan on Saturday from Gimpo Airport, the lawmakers told reporters that they will demand Japan to compensate for South Korean fishermen’s damages and strengthen cooperation among opposition parties to push the Seoul government to claim indemnity.The protest is co-hosted by the Social Democratic Party of Japan and a civic group, and the organizers expect about one thousand people to attend it.The South Korean opposition parties plan to strengthen international solidarity on the mater through the rally, and raise public awareness to stop the discharge of the wastewater.