The second set of medals commemorating the tenth anniversary of K-pop group BTS’ debut has been released by the Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corporation(KOMSCO).The company will provide pre-sale services through September 15 within the nation and through October 2 for overseas sales via the company’s shopping mall and the Gmarket Global site.The gold medal features a full-length depiction of all seven members on the front and the group’s logo in the back, with a price tag of four-point-nine million won, or around 37-hundred U.S. dollars.Seven silver medallions, at least ten micrometers in thickness, contain a close-up portrait of each member engraved in lines and dots on the front with the logo on the reverse.The first collection, released last December, reaped roughly six billion won in profit after sales topped ten-thousand to become the most profitable medals released by KOMSCO.