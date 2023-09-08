Kim Says Russia Visit 'Clear Show of Strategic Importance of N. Korea-Russia Relations'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media confirmed on Wednesday that leader Kim Jong-un had visited the border city of Khasan in Russia on Tuesday.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that Kim’s special train arrived at the station at 6 a.m. as part of his official trip to Russia. The report said that the visit seeks to develop and elevate the friendly and cooperative relations of the two nations to a higher level.According to the report, Kim was greeted by senior Russian officials, including natural resources and environment minister Alexander Kozlov and regional governor Oleg Kozhemyako.During a meeting with Russian officials, Kim reportedly expressed his pleasure at returning to Russia, approximately four years since his last visit in 2019. He said the latest visit is a clear manifestation of the strategic importance of the two nations’ relations.The KCNA said that Kim received a gift from Kozlov before departing for his next destination, which was not specified.Foreign media reports say that Kim’s summit with Russian President Vladimir is likely to take place on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast.