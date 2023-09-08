Menu Content

268,000 Jobs Added in August

Written: 2023-09-13 08:45:57Updated: 2023-09-13 13:41:57

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 260-thousand jobs in August compared to the previous year. 

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-678-thousand last month, up 268-thousand on-year.

The job growth figures managed to remain above 200-thousand for the second consecutive month, showing a slight uptick from the 211-thousand added in July. 

However, it's a sharp decrease compared to earlier this year, when 300-thousand to 400-thousand jobs were added each month.

The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-three percentage points on-year to reach 63-point-one percent in August. The rate for those aged 15 to 64 rose by zero-point-seven percentage points on-year to 69-point-six percent in August.

The number of employed people aged 60 and older rose by 304-thousand. However, the figure for those aged 15 to 29 decreased by 103-thousand on-year in August, marking the tenth consecutive month of decline for that age group.

The unemployment rate dropped by zero-point-one percentage points on-year to two percent last month.
