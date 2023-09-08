State Dept.: US Won't Hesitate to Take Action if N. Korea Supplies Weapons to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that Washington will not hesitate to take necessary action if North Korea agrees to provide weapons to Russia.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the position during a press briefing on Tuesday, saying that the U.S. has been very clear that any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.He said that the U.S. will monitor any developments and will not hesitate to take action to hold all parties involved in such an arms deal accountable.The spokesperson made similar remarks the previous day, saying that the U.S. has been aggressively enforcing sanctions against any entity or country that supports Russia's war, adding that it will not hesitate to impose new sanctions if necessary.Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder, on Tuesday, urged North Korea to abide by its commitments not to provide weapons to Russia, saying that the provision will only prolong the unnecessary war in Ukraine.