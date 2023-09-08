Leaders of N. Korea, Russia Meet for Summit at Vostochny Spaceport

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of North Korea and Russia met for summit talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, Russia on Wednesday, their first meeting in four years and five months.Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti said Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the spaceport at around 12:30 p.m., followed by arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un aboard his special train 30 minutes later.Video footage aired by news channel Russia 24 shows Putin welcoming Kim by shaking hands and showing the new space station off while the visiting North Korean leader thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation.Asked by the media whether Moscow intends to assist Pyongyang with its satellite development, Putin said that is why the two leaders have gathered, adding the North is making efforts to develop an outstanding program. The Russian leader said he will cover every topic without rushing when asked if bilateral cooperation concerning the military and technology will be discussed.TASS and Interfax news agencies said the leaders had observed the Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility and are expected to hold talks that will extend around three hours at a facility currently being used to assemble Russia's new space launch rocket, the Angara. The leaders are also scheduled to attend a dinner after the summit.Following Wednesday's summit, Kim reportedly plans to visit the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Sukhoi jet production plant in Russia's Khabarovsk region.