Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says he’s confident that the Russian military and people will win in the face of evil.According to foreign media, Kim made the remark on Wednesday during a dinner held after his summit with President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East.Kim said he and the Russian president discussed the political situations on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe and concluded that their countries must boost strategic cooperation.Putin, on his part, assessed that Kim’s visit was made amid a friendly mood.At the dinner, Putin expressed wishes for closer Pyongyang-Moscow friendship and for the wellbeing of the North Korean people as he made a toast while Kim hoped for Putin’s good health in his toast.