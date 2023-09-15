UN Rapporteur Recommends Revision of 2015 Sexual Slavery Deal, Abolishment of Nat'l Security Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Fabian Salvioli, the United Nations special rapporteur on truth, justice and reparation, has recommended South Korea revise the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo settlement on Japan's wartime sexual slavery and abolish the national security law.In a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, Salvioli said Seoul lacked an approach in terms of human rights during bilateral negotiations for the 2015 deal to effectively promote the right to aid the victims.The rapporteur advised revision of the agreement to guarantee Korean victims compensation as well as preventive measures that coincide with the truth and justice in line with international standards.Salvioli also called on Seoul to take steps to either abolish the country's national security law or revise it to meet international standards, while reviewing laws on restricting rallies and protests, as well as the National Intelligence Service Act.The Argentine human rights lawyer and professor, who had met with families of victims in South Korea's cases of rights violations during past dictatorships last June, is tasked with making recommendations to promote rights of such victims.