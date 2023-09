Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP)lawmaker Choe Kang-wook will receive a suspended prison sentence for issuing a false internship certificate to the son of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.The Supreme Court upheld Choe’s indictment on charges of interfering with business.While working as a lawyer at the Cheongmaek law firm in October of 2017, Choe was handed over to trial on charges of issuing a false internship certificate to Cho’s son.While the DP lawmaker pleaded not guilty, contending that the certificate was legitimately issued to the son for working as an intern, he was sentenced to eight months in prison with two years of probation.With a sentence of imprisonment or higher, lawmakers lose their seat in the National Assembly in accordance with provisions of the Public Official Election Act and the National Assembly Act.