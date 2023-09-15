Experts Dispatched for 2nd Round of Fukushima Discharge Inspection

Photo : KBS News

The government has dispatched a team of three experts to inspect Japan's discharge of wastewater from the quake-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.First Vice Minister for Government Policy and Coordination Park Gu-yeon announced during Tuesday’s daily briefing that the experts from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety(KINS) departed earlier in the day for Seoul's periodical inspection.The team is scheduled to share key inspection activities with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) through a visit to its permanent office at the Fukushima facility and via videoconferences.The experts are also set to inspect the central monitoring and control room used during the water discharge and the seawater pipe header.While the previous inspection focused on setting and adjusting the info-sharing mechanism with the IAEA and verifying data from plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company, the second inspection will assess Japan's implementation of its plan in between discharges.Seoul's first expert inspection at the IAEA's office was conducted between August 27 and September 11.