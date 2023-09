Photo : YONHAP News

Suga of global K-pop sensation BTS began his mandatory military service on Friday, becoming the third member to enlist.The singer expressed his thoughts through a fan community, Weverse, on the day of his conscription thanking the group’s fans and promising to return after faithfully completing his service.With an injury ruling him unfit for regular combat duty, however, the 30-year-old K-pop star will serve as a social service agent.Meanwhile, BTS’ music label BigHit Music earlier called on the group’s fans not to frequent Suga’s place of duty.As Suga follows Jin and J-Hope, who enlisted in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively, Hybe has announced that all seven members have agreed to re-sign exclusive contracts with the agency that will begin in 2025 when they all complete their mandatory service.