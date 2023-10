Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national football team dominated Vietnam 6-0 in a football friendly on Tuesday night.Playing in front of a packed crowd at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, five different South Koreans got on the scoresheet.It only took around five minutes before a pinpoint corner from Lee Kang-in was converted by Kim Min-jae off his shoulder on a header attempt.Hwang Hee-chan made it 2-0 in the first half, before the second half saw a flurry of goals with Son Heung-min scoring in the 61st minute, Lee in the 70th and Jeong Woo-yeong in the 86th.An own goal by Vietnam conceded under pressure from Cho Gue-sung in the 50th minute contributed to a final score of 6-0 for the Taegeuk Warriors.South Korea has now won three straight matches and scored ten goals in the past matches, including a 4-0 victory over Tunisia last Friday.