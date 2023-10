Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Lee Kang-in scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain since signing with the Parisian club in July to also bag his debut goal in the UEFA Champions League.The 22-year-old midfield playmaker netted PSG's third goal against AC Milan in the group stage of the tournament in Paris on Wednesday, capping off his club's 3-0 victory against the Italian side.Lee, who came in at the 71st minute, struck a crisp shot in the 89th after swapping passes with teammate Warren Zaïre-Emery.PSG leads Group F in the pan-European tournament with six points from three matches, while Milan ranks last.